Panchkula | Real estate firm MD gets 1-yr jail for not complying with consumer court orders

The Haryana state consumer redressal commission has awarded one-year jail to the managing director (MD) of a real-estate company for not complying with the orders to refund over ₹47 lakh to an allottee.

The complainant, Ranbir Singh had moved the commission stating that the commission in its order dated January 2020, had directed MD Vinod Bagai to pay over ₹47 lakh to complainant Ranbir Singh from Mouli village, Panchkula, along with 12% per annum interest from the date of its deposits till realisation. The court has also awarded compensation of ₹50,000 for harassment and ₹20,000 litigation cost.

The total outstanding amount comes out to be over ₹1 crore. The complainant mentioned that in March 2022, Bagai had stated in court that he will pay the amount in installments by September. But as he did not pay, the commission has awarded him one year jail.

The commission observed, in its order dated November 15, that since the opposite parties are not paying the outstanding balance amount to decree holder-complainant till date and orders passed by the commission is not complied with, the same is clearly the abuse of the process of the Consumer protection Act.

“As per the CP Act, the opposite parties- judgment debtor Vinod Bagai is punished with one year jail with a fine of ₹10,000. He will be confined in Central jail, Ambala,” the commission ordered.