Panchkula reports fewer drug cases this year

Police have made significant strides in the combating drug abuse, with a notable decline in drug-related cases registered this year as compared to the previous years. As many as 223 individuals were arrested in 116 cases related to drug offences. In 2023, police arrested 224 drug peddlers in 138 cases. Comparatively, 2022 saw 126 cases registered and 191 arrests made. (HT File)

Out of the 116 cases, 12 involved the recovery of drugs in commercial quantities. In one such case, 67 kg cannabis (ganja), valued at ₹13 lakh, was seized from a 35-year-old man. Another significant seizure involved the recovery of 1,400 Lomotil capsules, valued at ₹2 lakh, from Kalka.

This year, Panchkula police demolished the house of 51-year-old Karnail Singh, who was into illegal supply of liquor and drugs since 1998. The house was built using drug money in Basola village, Pinjore.

Anti-narcotics cell set up: DCP

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadri Kaushik, said an anti-narcotics cell was established to intensify efforts against the drug menace. Working in collaboration with crime branch teams and local police stations, operations were carried out based on strategic intelligence and checkpoints.

The seizures included 113 kg of cannabis, 3.80 kg of charas, 4.5 kg of opium, 1.92 kg of heroin, 33 kg of poppy husk, 10 kg of opium plants, and 10,459 prohibited tablets.

Last year, 8.5 kg opium, 128 opium plants, 5.5 kg charas, 82.6 kg poppy husk, 33.8 kg cannabis, 1.22 kg heroin, 1.1 lakh medicinal drugs and 12,840 vials containing contraband were seized from various accused.

In the fight against the illegal liquor trade, 140 cases were registered under the Excise Act, leading to the arrest of 218 individuals. Authorities also seized 9,922 litres of illicit liquor.

In fight against drugs, police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya launched the “Mera Gaon Meri Shaan: Drug and Violence-Free Village” initiative to further bolster anti-drug measures.

Inspector Rajesh Kumari, leading a special team under this campaign, visited villages to identify victims of drug abuse. The team provided medical treatment and psychological support, helping affected individuals recover and reintegrate into society.

“Youth are increasingly falling prey to substance abuse, posing a grave challenge to families and society. Our campaign aims not only to spread awareness but also to assist victims through rehabilitation and targeted programs,” commissioner Arya said.