Panchkula resident loses 1.59 lakh to cyber fraud

Panchkula police registered a cyber fraud case on Wednesday after a local resident reported losing ₹1.59 lakh to cyber fraud. Following an initial investigation, the police confirmed the fraudulent nature of the transactions and registered an FIR under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Cyber Crime police station in Panchkula. (Shutterstock)

The complaint lodged by Jitender Arora, 55, revealed that the fraudulent activities involving his HDFC Bank account began on Monday, when ₹300 were debited via UPI. The next day, Arora received multiple OTPs from various merchants and finance companies. Subsequently, messages from the bank confirmed the unauthorised transactions of ₹28,318 and ₹46,814 for “No Swipe Easy EMI” purchases made on MakeMyTrip. Another attempted transaction for ₹84,125 was also flagged.

Arora stated that his HDFC Bank account and debit card were misused for securing loans linked to his account. Fraudulent flight tickets from Delhi to Srinagar were also booked via MakeMyTrip, the confirmation messages of which were received on WhatsApp. Upon realising the breach, Arora immediately blocked his account and lodged a complaint on the cybercrime portal.

The police recorded Arora’s statement, which was supported by evidence, including OTPs, WhatsApp messages, and transaction confirmations. Following an initial investigation, the police confirmed the fraudulent nature of the transactions and registered an FIR under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Cyber Crime police station in Panchkula.