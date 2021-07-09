Panchkula: RPF cop held guilty in 2016 graft case

A special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found then sub-inspector (SI) of Railway Protection Force (RPF) guilty in a 2016 graft case.

The court of CBI special judge Sushil Kumar Garg convicted Devinder Singh under sections 7 and 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused cop has been taken into custody and the quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Friday.

The complainant, Mandeep Singh, a labour with BSNL at Jakhal, Haryana, had alleged that when he was on the job, the optical fibre cable of Jakhal railway station got damaged and the accused dragged him and his co-workers to the police station. Threatening to lodge a case against the labourers, the SI demanded ₹30,000 from them. After negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced.

However, before handing over the money, Mandeep informed the CBI, which laid a trap and caught the SI red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from the complainant.