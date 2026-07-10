Makeshift 'boat' at waterlogged IIT Roorkee: Students stand on plank to commute as roads disappear below water

Severe rainfall has battered various parts of India, bringing cities to a standstill and causing rampant waterlogging. While urban flooding usually brings frustration and traffic gridlocks, people at IIT Roorkee decided to tackle the deluge with a dash of classic ingenuity. A group of people on a ‘plank boat’ at the IIT Roorkee campus. (Instagram/@phd_baddie)

A video from the institute has surfaced online, leaving social media users thoroughly amused. The viral clip captures the moment a group of people managed to navigate the heavily flooded roads surrounding their campus using a "makeshift boat."

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“Kasturba Bhawan boat service,” reads the caption of a video posted on the Instagram page “phd_baddie”.

Kasturba Bhawan is a girls’ hostel in IIT Roorkee. It was established as a two-floor building in 2006. Later, it was extended multiple times and presently has seven floors. Its name is dedicated to Kasturba Ji.

What does the video show? The clip opens on a group of people standing on the planks, holding umbrellas. One person is seen using a long pipe in place of ore. The video also captured the campus roads filled with water.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to OP. This report will be updated when they respond.)