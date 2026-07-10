Makeshift 'boat' at waterlogged IIT Roorkee: Students stand on plank to commute as roads disappear below water
A viral video shows IIT Roorkee students using a makeshift plank boat to navigate a heavily waterlogged campus amid severe rains.
Severe rainfall has battered various parts of India, bringing cities to a standstill and causing rampant waterlogging. While urban flooding usually brings frustration and traffic gridlocks, people at IIT Roorkee decided to tackle the deluge with a dash of classic ingenuity.
A video from the institute has surfaced online, leaving social media users thoroughly amused. The viral clip captures the moment a group of people managed to navigate the heavily flooded roads surrounding their campus using a "makeshift boat."
Also Read: Watch: Maharashtra floods sweep away 3,000 LPG cylinders, locals risk lives as they rush to collect
“Kasturba Bhawan boat service,” reads the caption of a video posted on the Instagram page “phd_baddie”.
Kasturba Bhawan is a girls’ hostel in IIT Roorkee. It was established as a two-floor building in 2006. Later, it was extended multiple times and presently has seven floors. Its name is dedicated to Kasturba Ji.
What does the video show?
The clip opens on a group of people standing on the planks, holding umbrellas. One person is seen using a long pipe in place of ore. The video also captured the campus roads filled with water.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to OP. This report will be updated when they respond.)
How did social media react?
An individual joked, “How my manager expects me to come office.” Another commented, “That's how our maths teacher and our parents reached school.”
Also Read: Viral videos show Gurgaon turning into ‘Venice’ as roads disappear under water
A third expressed, “Even IIT couldn’t come up with a solution for waterlogging.” A fourth wrote, “Damn, the jugad.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More