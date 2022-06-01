Panchkula Sector 28 residents oppose opening of liquor vend

The Sector 28 residents’ welfare associations (RWA) have given a written representation to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) opposing the opening of a liquor vend and tavern in their residential area.

Speaking about the same, association president Mahender Singh Balhara said, “We have come to know that the HSVP has permitted the opening of liquor vend and Tavern (Ahata) in the residential zone of Sector-28 Panchkula. Even the structural work for setting up of Liquor vend has already been started just adjacent to the Vita Milk booth in sector-28 in front of the community centre.”

The residents said the proposed vend and tavern is hardly 100 metres away from the houses in the sector and in-front of the temporary bus stop, where the school buses pick up and drop students in the morning and afternoon.

“Through this representation, we wish to bring to your knowledge that permitting liquor vend at such close proximity would not only spoil the peaceful atmosphere of the sector but would also create nuisance for them. People, especially women, would not be able to walk on the road of the sector in the evening fearing nuisance from the drunkards,” the association representatives said.

Stating that the children will have a bad impact, hence, residents strongly oppose the permission given by HSVP to open a liquor vend in Sector 28.