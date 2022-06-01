Panchkula Sector 28 residents oppose opening of liquor vend
The Sector 28 residents’ welfare associations (RWA) have given a written representation to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) opposing the opening of a liquor vend and tavern in their residential area.
Speaking about the same, association president Mahender Singh Balhara said, “We have come to know that the HSVP has permitted the opening of liquor vend and Tavern (Ahata) in the residential zone of Sector-28 Panchkula. Even the structural work for setting up of Liquor vend has already been started just adjacent to the Vita Milk booth in sector-28 in front of the community centre.”
The residents said the proposed vend and tavern is hardly 100 metres away from the houses in the sector and in-front of the temporary bus stop, where the school buses pick up and drop students in the morning and afternoon.
“Through this representation, we wish to bring to your knowledge that permitting liquor vend at such close proximity would not only spoil the peaceful atmosphere of the sector but would also create nuisance for them. People, especially women, would not be able to walk on the road of the sector in the evening fearing nuisance from the drunkards,” the association representatives said.
Stating that the children will have a bad impact, hence, residents strongly oppose the permission given by HSVP to open a liquor vend in Sector 28.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics