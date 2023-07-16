Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Sector 9 residents protest over liquor vend in inner market

Panchkula: Sector 9 residents protest over liquor vend in inner market

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 16, 2023 07:33 AM IST

Residents of Sector 9 protested the opening of a liquor vend in their inner market. A meeting was held beforehand to discuss the issue.

Residents of Sector 9 organised a protest on Saturday after a liquor vend was opened in the inner market of the sector.

Members of House Owners’ Welfare Association, Sector 9, holding a protest against the opening of a liquor vend in the sector’s inner market in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Members of House Owners’ Welfare Association, Sector 9, holding a protest against the opening of a liquor vend in the sector’s inner market in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Before the protest, a meeting was held between municipal councillor from Ward number 4, Sonia Sood, Sector 9 House Owners’ Welfare Association (HOWA) president Jairaja Garg, 30 residents, HOWA executive members, and temple and Arya Samaj representatives.

Jairaja Garg said in the meeting, it was decided that symbolic protest will be organised for 30 minutes and a memorandum to close or shift the vend will be handed over to the deputy commissioner. He added that further course of action will be decided once they get a reply from the DC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out