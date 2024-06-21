 Panchkula snatching: Trio intercepts man on pretext of checking, takes away ₹62,000 - Hindustan Times
Panchkula snatching: Trio intercepts man on pretext of checking, takes away 62,000

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 21, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Complainant Uttam Kumar, a native of Bihar who resides in Raipur Kalan of Chandigarh and deals in the business of iron grills, door frames and doors, said the miscreants had stopped him on the pretext of checking and executed the crime.

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched 62,000 from a two-wheeler driver near the community centre in Panchkula’s Sector 28 at knifepoint.

Out for morning walk, a Sector 50-B resident lost her mangal sutra to two unidentified men on a motorcycle near her house on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Complainant Uttam Kumar, a native of Bihar who resides in Raipur Kalan of Chandigarh and deals in the business of iron grills, door frames and doors, said the miscreants had stopped him on the pretext of checking and executed the crime.

Kumar said that on June 19, around 1pm, he was going to Sector 28, Panchkula, on his Activa two-wheeler when three youths on a motorcycle intercepted him. They told him that they had information that there was ganja in the boot of his Activa and needed to check it.

When Kumar refused, one of the youths pulled out a knife-like object while the other snatched the keys of his Activa and opened the boot. Then men then took a bag kept inside which carried 50,000. The third youth snatched his wallet that was carrying 12,000 cash. The accused then sped away on the motorcycle towards Ashiana, Sector 28, Panchkula.

A case has been registered under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

Morning walker loses chain to snatchers in Sector 50

Chandigarh Out for morning walk, a Sector 50-B resident lost her mangal sutra to two unidentified men on a motorcycle near her house on Wednesday.

Complainant Anita Yadav said the incident took place around 6am near the Sector 50 C/D turn. A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

