Panchkula sweet shop ravaged in early morning fire

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 06, 2025 09:26 AM IST

Firefighters, responding quickly, managed to extinguish the blaze, but not before goods worth lakhs at Raunak Sweet Shop and Restaurant were destroyed

A sweet shop-cum-restaurant in Sector 20 suffered extensive damage in an early morning fire on Saturday.

It took fire brigade personnel several hours to control the situation. (Sant Arora/HT)
It took fire brigade personnel several hours to control the situation. (Sant Arora/HT)

Firefighters, responding quickly, managed to extinguish the blaze, but not before goods worth lakhs at Raunak Sweet Shop and Restaurant were destroyed. The fire’s intensity caused severe destruction to the shop’s interior. Fire brigade personnel worked for several hours to control the situation.

The fire erupted around 7 am, while the shop was closed. Hence, no injuries were reported. Preliminary reports indicate a short-circuit as the likely cause. Police have launched an investigation to confirm the exact circumstances surrounding the fire.

