 Panchkula: Two held guilty of murder bid - Hindustan Times
Panchkula: Two held guilty of murder bid

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 13, 2024 06:03 AM IST

A local court has convicted two residents of Indira Colony of stabbing a youth in September 2021 to avenge a fight with a friend.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

The convicts, Armaan, alias Bona, 18, and Rohit, alias Manu, 18, are both residents of Indira Colony, Sector 16, Panchkula. They were convicted of attempt to murder for stabbing Dheeraj, a resident of Mauli village, Chandigarh, who worked at an optical shop in Sector 9, Panchkula.

“Both the accused in furtherance of common intention gave knife blows to Dheeraj and attempted to cause his death. The knife used in the commission of offence has also been recovered from the possession of the accused,” ruled the court of district and sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi, while convicting them on Tuesday. The court also held Armaan guilty under the Arms Act, as the knife used in the crime was recovered from his house.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Wednesday.

