Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Panchkula: Widow of road mishap victim awarded 45 lakh compensation

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 07:58 am IST

The claim petition was filed in August, 2024, by the deceased’s wife, Paul Kaur from Kalka, and his three children

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Panchkula has awarded a compensation of 45.47 lakh to the widow of a 52-year-old Punjab National Bank (PNB) employee who lost his life in a road mishap. The deceased Vinod Kumar was walking with his wife on the Kalka-Shimla highway when the incident occurred.

The awarded amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45,47,217 is to be paid with an interest rate of 6% per annum from the date the claim was filed until the amount is realised. (HT Photo for representation)
The claim petition was filed in August, 2024, by the deceased’s wife, Paul Kaur from Kalka, and his three children. In her petition, Kaur said on August 23, 2024, she and her husband were walking on the Kalka-Shimla Highway when an Activa scooter, driven by Manav Puri of Kalka, allegedly struck him in a rash and negligent manner.

The deceased succumbed to his injuries the following day. An FIR was registered against the scooter’s rider, which was insured by Tata AIG General Insurance Company.

The deceased, who was an office assistant at PNB’s Sector-4 branch, was earning approximately 58,000 per month at the time of his death. The tribunal held both the scooter’s owner-cum-rider and the insurance company liable for the compensation.

While the petition was accepted, the tribunal specified that only the deceased’s wife, Paul Kaur, was entitled to the compensation, as the couple’s three children are married and were deemed not to be financially dependent on their father. The awarded amount of 45,47,217 is to be paid with an interest rate of 6% per annum from the date the claim was filed until the amount is realised.

