Panchkula woman dies at in-laws’ house, kin protest with body

The family of a 29-year-old married woman on Monday placed her body outside the Sector-20 police station and staged a protest after she died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday night. Police book husband, parents, sister for dowry death and cruelty against women; no arrest have been made yet. (HT File)

The woman was found hanging at her in-laws’ house in Sector 20, Panchkula, after a frantic call for help to her father the previous night, alleging that her husband and his parents were trying to kill her. But her family, hailing from Faridkot, Punjab, learnt of her death before their arrival in Panchkula.

Demanding immediate arrest of the deceased’s husband and other in-laws, her family held a protest and refused to perform the last rites after the autopsy.

The complainant alleged that his daughter got married in August 2020. She and her husband, a native of Moga, Punjab, lived with his parents in a housing society in Panchkula.

The complainant alleged that despite providing dowry, her husband and in-laws continued to mentally harass and physically assault her.

For her sake, the complainant said, he periodically gave cash and jewellery to her in-laws, the latest in May this year.

The father alleged that around 11.15 pm on Sunday, his daughter, through a video call, told him that her husband and his parents were trying to kill her, and pleaded to take her away.

He assured her he will visit her the next day. However, on Monday, he learnt that his daughter had “ended her life by hanging”.

Acting on his complaint, police booked the deceased’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law under Sections 80 (dowry death), 85 (cruelty against women), 61 (criminal conspiracy), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The father alleged that in the morning, police claimed they had nabbed his son-in-law, but later claimed that he was on the run. Questioning police’s handling of the situation, the family remained gathered outside the police station until night, and senior officers arrived at the scene to assure them of action.