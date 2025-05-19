Panchkula woman dupes Mohali resident of 50L lakh, booked

Local police have booked a Sector 8 resident for allegedly duping an Aerocity resident of ₹50 lakh in an investment fraud. The FIR under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged after investigation, said Panchkula police. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Sangeeta Dua.

The victim, Jyoti Bansal, is an education consultant. In her complaint to the police, she said that she met Sangeeta in 2024. Sangeeta introduced herself as an authorised individual handling non-performing assets (NPA), properties for a bank and claimed close ties with the bank’s top management and heading the division dealing with the sale of properties. “Sangeeta and her husband convinced me to invest ₹50 lakh, promising a 50% profit within a month,” the complainant added.

The complainant transferred ₹40 lakh through RTGS in early July 2024 and paid an additional ₹10 lakh in cash. Subsequently, she received ₹10 lakh back, allegedly as profit, and an additional ₹5 lakh in November 2024 after consistent requests. But when she asked for her ₹35 lakh back, as per the promised date—August 1, 2024, Sangeeta Dua allegedly became evasive and later refused to return the money and even issued threats.

Later, Jyoti Bansal filed a police complaint in January.

The FIR under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged after investigation, said police.