Panchkula woman dupes Mohali resident of 50L lakh, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 19, 2025 09:16 AM IST

The accused approached the Mohali resident and introduced herself as an authorised individual handling non-performing assets (NPA), properties for a bank and claimed close ties with the bank's top management and heading the division dealing with the sale of properties.

Local police have booked a Sector 8 resident for allegedly duping an Aerocity resident of 50 lakh in an investment fraud.

The FIR under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged after investigation, said Panchkula police. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Sangeeta Dua.

The victim, Jyoti Bansal, is an education consultant. In her complaint to the police, she said that she met Sangeeta in 2024. Sangeeta introduced herself as an authorised individual handling non-performing assets (NPA), properties for a bank and claimed close ties with the bank’s top management and heading the division dealing with the sale of properties. “Sangeeta and her husband convinced me to invest 50 lakh, promising a 50% profit within a month,” the complainant added.

The complainant transferred 40 lakh through RTGS in early July 2024 and paid an additional 10 lakh in cash. Subsequently, she received 10 lakh back, allegedly as profit, and an additional 5 lakh in November 2024 after consistent requests. But when she asked for her 35 lakh back, as per the promised date—August 1, 2024, Sangeeta Dua allegedly became evasive and later refused to return the money and even issued threats.

Later, Jyoti Bansal filed a police complaint in January.

The FIR under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged after investigation, said police.

