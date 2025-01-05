Menu Explore
Panchkula woman’s gold earring stolen during nagar kirtan

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 05, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

A 62-year-old woman lost a gold earring, weighing approximately 4 gm during the nagar kirtan procession held at Gurudwara Nada Sahib on Saturday.

According to the complaint, Swarn Kaur, a resident of Nada Sahib village, Panchkula, had participated in the procession, which was accompanied by a large crowd. (HT Photo)
According to the complaint, Swarn Kaur, a resident of Nada Sahib village, Panchkula, had participated in the procession, which was accompanied by a large crowd. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint, Swarn Kaur, a resident of Nada Sahib village, had participated in the procession, which was accompanied by a large crowd. Near Ghaggar river, the procession halted briefly for refreshments. During this time, three to four individuals entered the crowd and one of them managed to steal a gold earring from her left ear. Kaur immediately raised an alarm, but the thieves fled the scene with the earring.

Kaur, in her statement, also mentioned that other women in the crowd were similarly targeted, though the identities of the other victims remain unknown. She has requested legal action against the accused in the hope that her stolen earring, along with the others’, will be recovered.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have initiated further inquiries and are working on identifying the accused.

Follow Us On