Panchkula woman’s murder cracked with arrest of two

Hurling objectionable remarks during a drinking session with two men led to the murder of 35-year-old woman who was found dead at a vacant plot in IT Park, Sector 22, on February 14, police said on Sunday. As per Panchkula police, the two accused had met the victim in the parking of the Sector 6 civil hospital on the intervening night between February 13 and February 14. (iStock)

Cracking the case in four days, police have arrested the two men, Abhishek, 30, and Pramod, 22, for the murder of the victim, Shivani. All three lived in Khadak Mangoli, Panchkula, said police.

They added the victim, mother of five children, was separated from her husband and was in a relationship with Abhishek’s father, who is currently in jail in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case.

As per police, the two accused had met the victim in the parking of the Sector 6 civil hospital on the intervening night between February 13 and February 14.

They had alcohol together in a car, when Shivani allegedly passed some objectionable remarks at Abhishek. Feeling insulted, he tried to choke her with a seat belt.

He then started driving around, looking for a place to dump her. They eventually abandoned her at a vacant plot in Sector 22. As she was still breathing, Abhishek and Pramod bludgeoned her with a rod that the former was carrying in the car, leading to her death.

The body was found around 11.40 am on February 14, 3 km away from her house, with deep injury marks on the head and near the eyes. Ruling out sexual assault, police had registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

Following this, a probe was launched that led them to the two accused, said inspector Mohinder Singh, in-charge of the Sector 19 crime branch, adding that Abhishek worked as a barber, while Pramod drove an auto-rickshaw.

The duo was arrested on Saturday and presented in a court on Sunday. Police were granted four days to interrogate the accused.