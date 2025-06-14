Panchkula youth arrested for killing cousin at Shimla hotel

Arjun Sharma, the Panchkula youth who was on the run after allegedly murdering his cousin Akash Sharma at a hotel in Shimla on Friday, was arrested early on Saturday, police said. Arjun Sharma, the youth who was on the run after allegedly murdering his cousin Akash Sharma at a hotel in Shimla on Friday, was arrested from the outskirts of Panchkula early on Saturday.

“On the basis of technical surveillance, human intelligence, and coordinated efforts by multiple teams, Arjun Sharma was traced and arrested from the outskirts of Panchkula town in Haryana in the early hours of Saturday. The arrest was possible due to the swift and coordinated action by the Shimla Police with the support of the local police,” the Himachal Pradesh Police said in a statement.

Arjun of Sector 10, Panchkula, had allegedly slit the throat of Akash, a resident of Sector 26, Chandigarh, at Hotel Grand Majestic near Dhalli Tunnel in Shimla.

The cousins, aged around 22-23 years, had checked into the hotel to celebrate a birthday around 8.20pm on June 11.

During the early hours of June 13, the two had an argument during which Arjun allegedly slit Akash’s throat and struck his head with a beer bottle, before fleeing on his motorcycle.

The murder came to light after Arjun reportedly contacted his family and confessed to have committed the crime. Around 10 am on Friday, the family contacted the hotel receptionist and asked him to check the room. The room was opened using the master key and Akash was found dead on the bed. The police were informed and a search for the accused was launched.

A forensic team also collected evidence from the hotel room.