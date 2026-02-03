Panchkula youth shot dead in road rage altercation over ‘staring’

An argument between two car drivers over staring left a 30-year-old man dead and another injured after a bouncer allegedly opened fire with his licensed weapon in Dhakoli on late Sunday night. Mohali police arrested the accused, Kuldeep of Kishanpura, Zirakpur, within hours after launching an intensive manhunt across the district. (HT Photo)

Mohali police arrested the accused, Kuldeep of Kishanpura, Zirakpur, within hours after launching an intensive manhunt across the district.

The deceased, Prince, 30, ran a mobile shop in Panchkula’s Sector 26 and was a relative of the injured victim, Bharat Bhushan, 42.

Bhushan, who works in marketing promotions, told police in his complaint that he was returning home in his Toyota Fortuner from Sector 28, Panchkula, around 11.45 pm.

As he reached near Balaji Tower in Dhakoli, a car coming from behind overtook him and abruptly stopped in front of his vehicle, forcing him to halt.

According to Bhushan, he stepped out of his SUV, confused, and approached the car occupant to enquire about his concern. The man inside allegedly accused him of staring at him while driving. Bhushan said he clarified that there was a misunderstanding and tried to defuse the situation.

However, the enraged car driver, Kuldeep, stepped out of his vehicle and slapped him, Bhushan alleged.

Police said tempers flared rapidly. During the heated exchange, Kuldeep allegedly took out a pistol and fired a shot near Bhushan’s leg. He narrowly escaped injury and ran from the spot. As people in the area gathered after hearing the gunshot, the accused fled in his car.

Bhushan immediately informed his uncle Paramveer over the phone and narrated the incident. Paramveer rushed to his rescue along with his nephew Prince, and two other associates. The group attempted to locate the accused, fearing further violence.

Police said Kuldeep had moved towards a nearby housing society. When he spotted Bhushan and his relatives approaching, he allegedly entered a vacant plot and opened fire again. Two bullets struck Prince, causing him to collapse on the spot, while another bullet hit Bhushan, injuring him for the second time that night.

Paramveer and others immediately rushed both injured men to a private hospital in Panchkula. Doctors declared Prince brought dead, while Bhushan was admitted for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

On the basis of Bhushan’s statement, Dhakoli police registered a case under Sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Senior police officers initiated a search soon after the firing was reported. Under the supervision of district officers, Dhakoli SHO inspector Simarjeet Shergill formed multiple police teams, sealed exit points, activated PCR vehicles and set up nakas across sensitive locations to track the accused.

Using human intelligence, confidential inputs and technical surveillance, police tracked down Kuldeep within six hours and arrested him. A licensed .32-bore revolver, used in the crime, and empty cartridges were recovered from his possession. Investigators said Kuldeep worked as a bouncer and had no prior criminal record.

Police have initiated proceedings to cancel the accused’s arms licence.

Inspector Shergill said police acted swiftly to prevent further harm and assured that strict legal action would follow. Further investigation is underway to establish all circumstances leading to the incident.