Panchkula: 22-year-old stabbed to death by friends during birthday celebration

A 22-year-old youth was brutally murdered by his friends during a birthday celebration in Sector 27, Panchkula, on Friday night. The victim, Binder, lived in Barwala, Panchkula, and worked as a painter. (iStock image)

According to police, Binder and his three friends had gathered at a park opposite the AWHO Society in Sector 27 near Ghaggar river to celebrate one of their birthdays.

While drinking together at the park, an argument erupted among the group after one of them accused Binder of having an inappropriate relationship with his sister.

Amid the altercation, his friends repeatedly stabbed Binder with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting severe injuries, including a fatal wound to the centre of his head.

Binder’s body was later discovered in a pool of blood by police, who moved it to the Sector 6 civil hospital for autopsy. A syringe, empty alcohol bottles and other items were found near the body.

Police are working to trace the three absconding accused who have been booked under Section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.