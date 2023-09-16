Panchkula: Inspector at Cooperative Societies office held for graft
Anti-Corruption Bureau had laid a trap following a complaint that he was demanding money for transferring the share/ownership of a flat
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an inspector posted at the Cooperative Societies office in Panchkula for taking a bribe of ₹45,000.
The bureau caught the accused, Kirpa Ram, red-handed while accepting the money. ACB had laid a trap following a complaint that he was demanding money for transferring the share/ownership of a flat.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.