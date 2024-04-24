 Panchkula: Man out for walk killed in hit-and-run mishap - Hindustan Times
Panchkula: Man out for walk killed in hit-and-run mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 24, 2024 09:46 AM IST

On Monday, Dharampal was waiting to cross the road around 7.30 pm, when a speeding motorcycle hit him and drove off; he was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared brought dead

A man out for an evening walk was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Ramgarh village, Panchkula, on Monday.

The victim’s son Sanjiv Kumar, a labourer, told Panchkula police that his father, also a labourer, used to daily go for an evening walk till Sector 28. (iStock)
The victim's son Sanjiv Kumar, a labourer, told Panchkula police that his father, also a labourer, used to daily go for an evening walk till Sector 28. (iStock)

The deceased, identified as Dharampal, who was in his fifties, lived in Ramgarh village, said police.

His son Sanjiv Kumar, a labourer, told police that his father, also a labourer, used to daily go for an evening walk till Sector 28.

On Monday, he was waiting to cross the road around 7.30 pm, when a speeding motorcycle hit him and drove off.

A grievously injured Dharampal was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared brought dead.

Sanjiv identified the motorcyclist as Rohit, also a resident of Ramgarh village.

On his complaint, police booked Rohit under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station. A probe is underway to trace and arrest the accused driver.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Man out for walk killed in hit-and-run mishap
