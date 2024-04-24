Panchkula: Man out for walk killed in hit-and-run mishap
On Monday, Dharampal was waiting to cross the road around 7.30 pm, when a speeding motorcycle hit him and drove off; he was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared brought dead
A man out for an evening walk was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Ramgarh village, Panchkula, on Monday.
The deceased, identified as Dharampal, who was in his fifties, lived in Ramgarh village, said police.
His son Sanjiv Kumar, a labourer, told police that his father, also a labourer, used to daily go for an evening walk till Sector 28.
On Monday, he was waiting to cross the road around 7.30 pm, when a speeding motorcycle hit him and drove off.
A grievously injured Dharampal was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared brought dead.
Sanjiv identified the motorcyclist as Rohit, also a resident of Ramgarh village.
On his complaint, police booked Rohit under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station. A probe is underway to trace and arrest the accused driver.