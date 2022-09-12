Panchkula: Residents’ tussle prolongs kids’ wait for swings at MDC Sector 4 park
A section of residents from MDC Sector 4 has been demanding an open gym at the sector’s central park, nearly 1 acre in size, while another section has been against it
Children’s wait for swings at the biggest park of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, continues as sparring residents of the locality have failed to arrive at a consensus over their installation despite intervention by the Haryana Human Rights Commission.
A section of residents from the sector has been demanding an open gym in the sector’s central park, nearly 1 acre in size, while another section has been against it.
Aseem Aggarwal, the father of a five-year-old, said, “The demand arose as it felt unfair for our children to not have the facility of swings in the park near our houses.”
Echoing the sentiment, Pooja Gupta, a working woman and mother of two boys, said, “We are working during the day, so cannot take our children to the far-off parks for swings and it is also difficult for our elderly parents.”
Esha Singla, mother of a four-year-old flagged safety concerns, saying she is often forced to take her child to a secluded park just to have access to swings, adding, “When there is a park right next to my house, why should I take my daughter to someplace unsafe?”
The parents said a team of municipal corporation (MC) had on May 24 come to the park to install the swings and open gym equipment, but the work was stopped amid stiff opposition by a handful of elderly residents.
Demanding swings, the parents then wrote a letter to the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC), on June 1, but the group opposing their installation soon followed up by filing a civil suit before the local court, seeking permanent restraint on MC from putting up the swings.
Vaneet Kumar Sharma, the counsel representing the park management committee – which is opposing swings and comprises mostly elderly residents – cited various concerns behind their opposition. “The MC never allocates enough budgets to maintain the swings. Also, there are swings in three parks in the locality, which are not used, and then installing swings here will be a waste of money,” he said.
A committee member, meanwhile, added, “There is a question of security too, as slum-dwellers will frequent the park, raising safety concerns for senior citizens.”
On June 20, however, the court rejected the committee’s prayer for “interim stay against the MC” and observed, “There is no illegality/violation of any policy by the MC in installing swings and the officials have not misused their position in any manner”. The next month, the civic body’s executive engineer also gave an undertaking before the HHRC that swings would be installed after the monsoon season.
The commission on August 29 issued a second set of directions to install the swings, following which, the installation work started on September 8 and foundation was laid. However, Gupta said, some residents again came and got the work stopped.
On MC’s part, superintending engineer Vijay Goyal said, “We are trying to solve the matter by bringing both parties to a consensus. It will take some time.”
MC commissioner Virender Lather said the matter had come to his notice via the state child commission and he was examining it.
-
42-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Badmajra village
A 42-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Badmajra village on Sunday morning. Investigating officer ASI Angrez Singh said the deceased used to work as a door-to-door garbage collector in Kharar, and lived with his wife and three minor children. On Sunday, his wife found his body hanging around 8.30 am and alerted the police, who responded to the scene and rushed the man to the civil hospital in Kharar.
-
Deadly curve on Mohali’s Airport Road: Gurdwara to get 3 acres, ₹2.5 crore in exchange for vacating land
Work to straighten out the deadly curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70 on Airport Road may finally begin in two months, with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority finalising the compensation for the gurdwara management in exchange for giving up a portion of land. Nearly six months later, now, GMADA has decided to compensate the management with 3 acres of land in Sector 77, along with ₹2.5 crore.
-
Panchkula reports zero Covid case after 135 days
Panchkula on Sunday reported no new Covid-19 case, a first since April 29, 135 days ago. Even Mohali logged only two fresh cases, a number last seen on April 23. However, Chandigarh continued to report double-digit cases, as 18 people tested positive on Sunday. In all, the tricity recorded 20 new infections, down from 48 the day before.
-
JEE Advanced: Chinmay tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 42
Chinmay Khokar has emerged as the tricity topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced with an all-India rank of 42. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, and resident of Sector 43, Chandigarh, Chinmay scored 256 out of 360 marks. The 18-year-old wants to pursue computer science engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. Speaking about his preparation, Chinmay said, “I trusted my teachers and their experience, and studied 10-11 hours a day to crack the exam.” His elder brother Adit is studying at IIT Kanpur. Another student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Anirudh Garg, scored AIR 50.
-
Jalandhar man who married, duped five women after promising life in US nabbed in Chandigarh
A 38-year-old man who married five women and duped them of lakhs in lieu of taking them to the US has landed in police net. Identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Sonu Jeeta, alias Rattan, Jagjit hails from Urban Estate, Jalandhar. His arrest came on the complaint of a 36-year-old woman from Chandigarh who told the Sector-11 police that she met Jagjit through a matrimonial site and married him on June 3, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics