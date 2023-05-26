Panchkula night food street: 8 kiosks auctioned, 5 go for 2 crore

Panchkula’s very own night food street— Happiness Food Street—at City Centre, Sector 5, is attracting investors, as a total of eight kiosks were auctioned for ₹16.17 crore on Thursday. In the auction, two kiosks —17 and 18 — were auctioned for ₹ 2.21 crore each, which was the highest bid for any of the 22 kiosks auctioned so far in four auctions. (iStock)

In the fourth auction by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the 3.05-metre-wide and 6.05-metre-long kiosks were put up for e-auction against a reserve price of ₹83.7 lakh. The earnest money deposit was set at ₹4.1 lakh.

In the auction, two kiosks —17 and 18 — were auctioned for ₹2.21 crore each, which was the highest bid for any of the 22 kiosks auctioned so far in four auctions. Kiosk 15 went for ₹2.02 crore, Kiosk 16 for ₹2.01 crore, Kiosk 21 for ₹2 crore, Kiosk 14 for ₹1.99 crore, Kiosk 22 for ₹1.88 crore and Kiosk 23 for ₹1.85 crore.

A senior HSVP official said, “The decision to allow a basement in the kiosks is attracting investors. The eight kiosks auctioned on Thursday went for a higher price than the corner kiosks.”

They had received queries regarding auction sites not just from local investors but even from Delhi as well, he added.

It may be mentioned that work of development of the food street has already begun and HSVP already allotted work by inviting tender for development works, which is expected to be completed within two months. Even the vendors, who had bought the kiosks in earlier auctions, have also started construction at the site.

22 of 40 kiosks auctioned already

The project “Happiness and Food Street” is coming up on 1.25 acres of earmarked land in Sector 5. As per the plan, the street would not just offer food but also provide entertainment points, including a DJ, dance floor and stage for live performances.

Before finalising the design, the food streets of Japan, US and China were studied. As many as 40 kiosks will come up at the food street, where 38 kiosks are 3.05-metre-wide and 6.05-metre-long, and two kiosks are 6.10-metre-wide and 6.10-metre-long.

As per the specifications, these kiosks will need to have mandatory open space for tandoor, and passage will be built by the owners with steel columns and steel/galvanised sheets, preferably thermal insulated.

Moreover, a common open sitting area with patio umbrellas facility will also come up. Two musical fountains will be set up, along with decorative lights. The food street will offer Chinese, Thai, Gujarati, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Lucknavi, Hyderabadi, Bengali, Himachali and Mughlai delicacies.

