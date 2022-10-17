Pandits accuse Govt of failing to check targeted killings in J&K

Enraged over the killing of 48-year-old Puran Krishan Bhat in Shopian, the Kashmiri Pandit community has strongly criticised lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and government for alleged “laxity in checking targeted killings of Kashmiri Hindus in the valley.”

In a fresh attack, terrorists on Saturday gunned down Bhat, who owned an apple orchard in the Shopian district.

“If the Centre wants to initiate any measure for us, it should be a permanent settlement of the community and nothing else. To take us back to Kashmir and settle us in rural areas at the mercy of gun-trotting terrorists is impossible for us,” said a visibly angry relative of Bhat outside his Muthi residence on the outskirts of Jammu city on Sunday.

An old relative, Pyare Lal Koul, 60, was furious over the conspicuous absence of the LG at Bhat’s house. “Why the LG didn’t come here? He is a total failure. Who is responsible for our sister, who has been widowed? Who will feed her children now? Puran Krishan Bhat was the lone bread earner,” he said.

Koul also took a swipe at the Centre, accusing it of running a false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir.

“They have a wrong policy on Kashmir. Pandits have been reduced to mere sacrificial goats. If they see us as sacrificial goats then shoot us without wasting any time. Why our children are being forced to work there in such an insecure atmosphere?” he asked.

Koul also dared central ministers to visit Kashmir without security for a day. “Let them visit Kashmir for a single day without security. I would like to see how they remain alive,” he said.

MK Yogi, a community member and leader of the Aam Admi Party, said, “The administration has to take responsibility for all this. Today, the community is yet again wounded. Our children (employed under PM’s employment package in Valley) have been agitating for the past two months that their demand for relocation to Jammu will be fulfilled, but the government is not ready to listen to them. How many sisters do they want to be widowed and how many mothers will have to lose their sons like this?

“Hindus in the valley were being targeted and killed, and none is bothered in the administration. Our Pandit children serving in Kashmir (under the PM package) are identified and killed in Valley. Is this government blind? The LG, who has come from UP, should be sent home,” he added.

Yogi demanded ₹1 crore compensation and a job for Bhat’s wife Sweety, 41, in Jammu.

Post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Kashmir has witnessed selective killings of Hindus and migrant workers.

On May 12, terrorists shot Rahul Bhat inside the revenue office in Budgam and on August 18, terrorists killed Sunil Kumar and injured Paitamber Kumar inside an orchard in Shopian.

Bhat is survived by his wife Sweety, and two minor children, a daughter and a son.

Jammu divisional commissioner Rakesh Kumar, who visited Bhat’s family, said, “It is a tragic incident, and we stand with the family in this hour of grief. Whatever help is possible, will be provided to the family.”

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Bhat will be consigned to flames at around 11 am.

