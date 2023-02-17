Panipat cop accused of thrashing senior dismissed

A day after controversial Panipat cop Ashish Kumar alias Singham was released from jail in a case related to thrashing a senior colleague on duty, Panipat superintendent of police (SP) terminated his services.

On being contacted, Panipat SP Sashank Kumar Sawan confirmed the termination of his services, saying, “Yes, his services have been terminated due to continuous indiscipline, insubordination and causing disaffection among citizens against government.”

As per information, a clash had taken place between head constable Ashish Kumar and an ASI on January 2 when the former started to record videos of an ASI on duty there. Ashish had also accused ASI of taking bribes from vehicle drivers. Later, Ashish was booked under Section 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and he has been arrested last week.

The cop was produced before the court and police also sought his remand for interrogation but the court sent him to judicial custody. Even a high-voltage drama was witnessed in the Panipat district court when police produced him as a group of his supporters held a protest and termed the police action as malicious. The protesters came in his support and demanded a fair investigation in this matter. Ashish was active on social media and many of his videos, where he is purportedly seen accusing fellow cops of taking bribe, are viral.