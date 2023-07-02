Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three members of Panipat family arrested for duping man of 60 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 02, 2023

Panipat police arrested three members of a family for allegedly duping a man of ₹60 lakh on the pretext of helping him move to the United States.

Three members of Panipat family were arrested for duping man of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 lakh. (HT File)
The accused have been identified as Surinder Singh, his wife Saroj Rani and their daughter Prachi, all residents of Kurana village of Panipat district.

As per the first information report (FIR) registered at the Matlauda police station, the victim, Rajbir Singh, a resident of the same village, alleged that the accused were his relatives and ran an immigration centre.

Rajbir told police that the accused had promised to help send him to the US and the deal was fixed at 60 lakh, but instead sent him to Azerbaijan and made wait for three months before helping him return home.

Upon return, he demanded his money back, but the accused refused and threatened him. He then reached out to the police.

A cheating case under sections and section 24 of the Immigration Act was registered at the Matlauda police station.

