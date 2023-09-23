Panipat gangrape cases: 15 suspects detained, SIT formed

Police have detained 15 suspects for interrogation in two cases of murder of a woman labourer and rape of three women labourers before robbing their houses at two farm houses in a village under Matlauda police station of Panipat district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Although no arrests have been made so far, a special investigation team has been formed under deputy superintendent of police Krishan Kumar with crime investigation agency (CIA-I) in-charge and Matlauda police station in-charge as members.

Besides, 10 police teams involving over 100 cops from nearby districts and special task force, Sonepat and CIA teams have been deputed to conduct raids.

“We have detained around 15 suspects for interrogation. No arrests have been made but the investigation in the case is underway”, said Panipat superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat.

According to information, the detained suspects belong to nearby villages. Police are also tracing mobile locations of the suspects and anti-vehicle theft teams working on the case to get the details of the bikes used by the assailants to reach the farm houses.

He said that statements of the victims have been recorded before the magistrate. Meanwhile, deputy inspector general of police for women safety Naazneen Bhasin visited the spot and issued instructions to the local police.

The 45-year-old ailing wife of a migrant labourer was killed and three other women members of two families were raped when armed men targeted two fish farms on the outskirts of the village under Matlauda police station in Panipat district around 1 am on Thursday.

Haryana women commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said that she had an interaction with the Panipat superintendent of police and she will take the feedback from the local police about the progress in the investigation. The accused also robbed their cash and jewellery, the police said earlier.

She added that she has not visited the victims but she was in touch with the police.

