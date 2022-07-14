Panipat man kills wife with spade after she object to his drinking habit
A 46-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband after she objected to his drinking habit, in Dhansoli village of Panipat.
The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Babita Rani.
Her son, Prince Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that his father, Major Singh, is an alcoholic and used to thrash his mother whenever she stopped him from drinking.
He said that on Monday night as well, his parents had a fight. He said his father had attacked his mother with a spade and the next morning, she was found dead.
The complainant alleged that his father continued drinking even after the murder and fled in the morning.
Sanoli police station in-charge Jagjeet Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.
NC calls Amarnath ‘cloudburst’ administrative failure, demands probe
Calling the loss of 16 lives in the Amarnath 'cloudburst' an administrative failure, the National Conference on Wednesday demanded a probe into the matter.
‘Delhi-based gang helped Moosewala killing suspect get a forged passport’
About a month before Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was murdered, one of the alleged key conspirators Sachin Thapan Bishnoi got a passport issued in Delhi, using forged documents and fled the country, Delhi Police said on Wednesday while announcing the arrest of five people who helped Thapan and some other criminals get passports on fake papers. Officers said Thapan got the passport issued in the name of a man from Sangam Vihar.
Bury differences, contest polls as cohesive unit: AICC to J&K leaders
Days after Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir offered to resign as party president, the Congress high command met party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Wednesday. While Mir's lobby had called his resignation a “routine affair” before reshuffle in party structure, it was learnt that he was asked to pave way for a new president in the strife-ridden J&K unit.
Yasin Malik seeks physical appearance in TADA Court
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front founder-turned-separatist Yasin Malik, who is serving a life sentence in a terror funding case, on Wednesday requested that he be allowed to physically appear before the TADA Court for the hearing of two cases – the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed and the killing of four Indian Air Force officials. On Wednesday, Malik had appeared for the hearing of the case pertaining to the killing of the officers through videoconferencing.
Two months after terms ended, MCD prods 37 councillors to return laptops
New Delhi: Although the terms of councillors of Delhi's three municipal corporations, which have since been merged, ended some two months ago, 37 of them have not returned their official laptops and other office accessories, officials said. Municipal authorities have written letters to the 37 former councillors from all three political parties to return the government property, they said on condition of anonymity.
