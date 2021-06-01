Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panipat MC’s chief sanitary inspector caught taking bribe

Arrested while taking ₹13.7 lakh as commission to clear payment of private company that has been given the contract of cleaning roads in the Haryana town
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:26 PM IST
The Rohtak division of the vigilance bureau constituted a team that caught chief sanitary inspector Sudheer Kumar red-handed in Panipat on Monday night in the presence of the duty magistrate. (Representative photo)

Sudheer Kumar, the chief sanitary inspector of Panipat Municipal Corporation, has been arrested by the state vigilance bureau for taking a bribe of 13.7 lakh from a private company to clear its pending dues.

According to vigilance bureau officials, Sudheer Kumar had demanded 10% commission as bribe to clear the pending bills of 1.37 crore of private company IND Sanitation Solutions, which has been given the contract of cleaning roads in Panipat town.

Narsingh Ahlawat, the deputy superintendent of the vigilance bureau’s Rohtak range who led the raiding team, said that the complainant was given the tender to ensure that roads in Panipat’s MC limits were clean. An employee of the company, however, approached the bureau to complain against Sudheer Kumar. The complainant brought along audio call recordings in which Kumar was heard demanding the bribe to clear the dues from the accounts branch of the Panipat MC.

The Rohtak division of the vigilance bureau constituted a team that caught Sudheer Kumar red-handed in Panipat on Monday night in the presence of duty magistrate Krishan Kumar.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Panipat mayor Avneet Kaur said, “This should not have happened. We have zero tolerance for corruption. We will not tolerate any such act by any employee.”

It is learnt that the accused had been given extension after retirement.

