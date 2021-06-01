Home / India News / Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications
Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications, reports ANI citing hospital officials(PTI)
Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications, reports ANI citing hospital officials(PTI)
india news

Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications

  • Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:11 PM IST

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after he developed complications related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), AIIMS officials told news agency ANI on Tuesday. The minister tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21.

“This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested,” Nishank tweeted.

He later resumed work after making a full recovery. The minister was taken to AIIMS around 11:30am on Tuesday morning, reported ANI, and admitted under the medicines department.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 bjp haridwar candidate ramesh pokhriyal nishank
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.