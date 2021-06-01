Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after he developed complications related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), AIIMS officials told news agency ANI on Tuesday. The minister tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21.

“This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested,” Nishank tweeted.

He later resumed work after making a full recovery. The minister was taken to AIIMS around 11:30am on Tuesday morning, reported ANI, and admitted under the medicines department.



