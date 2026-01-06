Panipat: Two held for rape-murder of Bihar woman

The Panipat police on Monday said that they arrested two men for allegedly raping a woman before murdering her at Bhaupur village of Israna sub-division. The Panipat police on Monday said that they arrested two men for allegedly raping a woman before murdering her at Bhaupur village of Israna sub-division. (Representational image)

DSP Satish Vats said that the Israna police solved the blind murder case and arrested Anil, alias Angrej, and Jatin of Naultha village of Panipat for the crime on Sunday.

Both were presented before a court on Monday and were sent to two days of remand.

The arrest comes a day after the body of an unknown woman was found in semi-clad condition in the fields on Saturday following which a case was lodged.

Later, the deceased’s husband reached the mortuary of District Civil Hospital and identified her.

It was revealed that the victim was a resident of Banka district in Bihar, and the family was living at a rented accommodation in Old Industrial Area colony.

The DSP said that the accused revealed that on January 2, they drank liquor near Delhi parallel canal on Ghana road and after that they saw the woman alone on Jatal road.

“They talked to her and took her to the Bhaupur-Karad road on their motorcycle. The accused raped the woman one by one. When the woman opposed them, they hit her with a brick. The accused strangled her to death with her saree and tried to burn the body. After that they dragged her body for 25 metres and threw it in the fields and ran away,” the DSP said.