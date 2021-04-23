Panipat unit supplies 171 MT oxygen to Delhi in 7hrs

The politics over supply of medical oxygen continued on Thursday with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia accusing the Haryana government of hindering oxygen supply to Delhi.

Belying Delhi claims, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that over 170 MT medical oxygen, of the 140 MT allocated to Delhi has been supplied from Panipat’s Air Liquide plant.

Officials said there was a distribution shortfall in terms of previous allocations which has been made up by the Panipat unit.

As per official statistics, 171.85 MT medical oxygen was supplied to Delhi between 10pm on April 21 and 6am on April 22 to 13 customers in Delhi.

The Delhi destinations included Indian Oil Corporation (8.23 MT), Seth Air Products (15.02 MT), Inox (15.1 MT), Goyal Delhi (9.10 MT), Kapil Enterprises (11.7 MT), Jalan Gases (10.43 MT), Paramount (16.29 MT), Devansh (11.61 MT), Shree Aggarsain Hospital (15 MT), Aggarwal Gases (10.54 MT), Multan Air (8.83 MT).

Khattar said a roster has been prepared for filling of oxygen cylinders and loading in trucks. “One truck will be loaded for Haryana and one truck each for Delhi and Punjab. The entire process at Panipat plant is being closely monitored by me,” he said.

Khattar said some difficulty was reported in supply of oxygen to Haryana, Delhi and other states from Panipat but now the problem has been resolved. “I held detailed discussion with PM Modi on this issue,” Khattar said.

The Haryana CM said that he spoke to his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, who expressed satisfaction over supply of oxygen.

Khattar said the Panipat plant has a capacity of producing 260 MT oxygen per day, of which, 140 MT is supplied to Delhi, 80 MT to Haryana and 20 MT to Punjab.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said Sisodia’s grouse that district officials have been deputed at these installations to hamper movement of medical oxygen shows his lack of understanding.

“Even as per the orders issued by Union ministry of home affairs on Thursday, the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of a district will be personally liable for ensuring unhindered inter-state movement of medical oxygen,” Vij said.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had set up a Naphtha Cracker Complex in Panipat comprising of multiple units to produce different grades of polymers and plastics at Panipat.

The cryogenic oxygen and nitrogen plant which feed oxygen and nitrogen gases to the Naphtha Cracker Complex has been set up by Air Liquide Industries, Belgium.