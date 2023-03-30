Panipat woman gets life imprisonment in 2017 murder case

The Panipat district court gave life imprisonment to a 26-year-old woman convicting her for the murder of a girl in 2017. While pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional sessions judge Gagandeep Mittal also imposed a fine of ₹65,000 on the convict who has been identified as Jyoti Rani, a resident of Barana village in Panipat. The Panipat district court gave life imprisonment to a 26-year-old woman convicting her for the murder of a girl in 2017. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

As per the police investigation report, Jyoti along with Krishan Kumar of Atawla had murdered 20-year-old Simran of Panipat. Jyoti also burnt Simran’s body in a ploy to fake her own death so that she could elope with her boyfriend.

The court held her guilty under Sections 302, 328 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

Karnal district attorney Rajesh Chaudhary informed that the incident was reported on September 5, 2017, when Jyoti along with Krishan called Simran to Gaushala Temple building for the rehearsal of a drama. They gave her cold drink laced with sedatives and then strangled her to death.

Though the police arrested both the accused, Krishan died due to some disease during the trial.