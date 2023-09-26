Panjab University affiliation to Haryana colleges to be taken up with Shah

The issue of granting Panjab University (PU) affiliation to colleges in the neighbouring districts of Haryana will be taken up at the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar on September 26. Union home minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting. Panjab University affiliation to colleges in the neighbouring districts of Haryana will be taken up on September 26. (HT File)

Haryana government has been demanding recognition of its colleges up to Ambala from PU. Several meetings in this regard were held with UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit as the chairperson.

Despite Haryana government offering to give funds to PU, Punjab has been turning down the offer. Sources say the Punjab government is likely to oppose the proposal in this meeting as well.

Recently, Punjab government assured to increase the grant of PU to about ₹50 crore.

UT adviser Dharam Pal said the progress of Ayushman Bharat and other schemes will be reviewed during the meeting.

Punjab government will oppose the transfer of land for construction of a new assembly building for Haryana in Chandigarh.

Haryana government had finalised 10 acres near the railway light point for its new assembly building and offered to give 12 acres at Saketri village in exchange.

The allocation of land for the Haryana assembly building in Chandigarh was announced by Amit Shah on July 9, 2022, during the 30th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Jaipur.