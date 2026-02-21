Panjab University bans Holi celebrations at Student Centre

Still coming to terms with its student’s murder on campus during a concert last year, and having seen Holi celebrations turn awry on several occasions, Panjab University (PU) is not taking any chances this time as it has announced a ban on celebrations at the Student Centre this year. years, the Student Centre has served as the symbolic heart of Holi celebrations at PU. While the new restrictions mark a sharp departure from tradition, students and professors say they understand the need for caution. (HT File)

The varsity has, however, allowed students to organise department-level Holi celebrations a day before the festival, with approval from the chairperson and dean of university instructions. It has also strictly stated that no outsiders will be allowed to join the campus celebrations.

During last year’s Holi celebrations, outsiders had allegedly scaled the boundary walls and created ruckus on campus. Just a fortnight later, Aditya Thakur, a student of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), had been stabbed to death following an altercation with some outsiders during a concert at PU’s South campus in Sector 25.

The murder had sent shockwaves across the campus, prompting authorities to lay down standard operating procedures (SOPs), which included banning Holi celebrations at the Student Centre, traditionally the main hub of the festivities.

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig confirmed that the Student Centre will remain off limits for Holi this year. “Festivities will be confined to departments, and no outsiders will be allowed inside the campus,” she said, adding that final protocols are being worked out in consultation with security authorities.

‘Nakas at all gates, only students with valid IDs to be allowed in’

Chief of university security Vikram Singh said police nakas will be set up at all gates to prevent unauthorised entry. “Only students carrying valid ID cards will be allowed inside,” he said. Singh also confirmed that the university has written to the executive engineer seeking urgent repairs to boundary walls that were scaled by outsiders last year.

Srishti Pandita, an MA student from the Department of Geography, said excessive commotion often spirals into unsafe situations, particularly for women. “If measures are being taken to prevent a repeat of last year’s chaos, it is understandable,” she said.

Recalling Holi at the Student Centre as a tradition he has witnessed since his first year on campus in 1999, Rajat Sandhir professor at department of biochemistry, said that while the sentiment is strong, security must take precedence.

“This is the need of the hour; student safety is the top priority,” he said.

PUCSC president Gauravveer Sohal said celebration at the Student Centre creates a lot of chaos and that he himself is planning to host the Holi celebration outside the law department. “Students will be happy to celebrate wherever we give them a good setting and arrangement,” he said.