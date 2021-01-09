Panjab University dental college: Final-year UG students likely to report from Jan 15

Final-year undergraduate students of Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital are likely to be asked to join the institute from January 15.

The matter was discussed during a meeting of the heads of departments (HODs) of the dental college that was held recently. With an aim to reopen the college in a phased manner, faculty members were asked to report from January 5 and postgraduate students from January 6.

The development comes after the Union ministry of health and family welfare had recently asked state governments and UT administrations across the country to take steps to reopen dental colleges by January 4 following a suggestion by the Dental Council of India (DCI).

Students have to bring a report of their RT-PCR test when they return to campus. The final decision to call the remaining students back will be taken after reviewing the situation on January 25. The timing of the institute is from 9am to 3pm.

During the meeting, it was decided that each department head can depute 50% of the faculty for clinical work and 50% for academic purposes.

However, students will not be provided hostel facility on campus. Till now, PU has only allowed research scholars who have completed two years of enrolment to avail the hostel facility.

Capping of patient registrations

During the meeting, officials agreed that patients registrations should be capped at 50 per day. A faculty member of the college, pleading anonymity, said, “The institute is not prepared yet and will take time to get fully functional.”

Guidelines issued by DCI

According to the guidelines issued by DCI, college authorities may reopen campuses in a phased manner, ensuring safety, health and well-being of students, faculty and staff. They should also be equipped to handle any untoward incident due to Covid-19.

The guidelines mandate physical distancing of six feet and use of face masks. Faculty members, students, paramedical staff and other supporting staff have to be trained in methods to control the transmission of the virus.