Panjab University issues advertisement for hiring yoga instructor

Panjab University (PU) has issued an advertisement for the post of a part time yoga instructor. This comes after PU had started looking into the proposal last session by former Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) general secretary Deepak Goyat, and the varsity is planning to hire two yoga instructors based on the requirement of the students. This will be the first such official appointment made by PU authorities. (HT file photo)

As per the advertisement, applicants have till January 27 for the post of part-time yoga instructor and will be paid ₹750 per session of one hour with an upper limit of ₹20,000. Qualifications required for this will be atleast graduation in yoga from a recognised university and a candidate with post graduation in the same domain will be preferred. The appointment will be made by the dean students welfare (DSW) office.

Speaking about this, DSW Amit Chauhan said, “We had held meetings to see how such a yoga instructor can benefit students. It will be based as per students’ demands and right now we are hiring one instructor while a second instructor can also be hired if we see a good response.”

Chauhan added that they can hold separate classes for girls and boys at one of the girls hostels and the boys hostels. They are also considering holding joint classes at one of the grounds in the university. However, they are considering having a nominal joining fee to ensure that students take the classes seriously.

PU hires one mental health counsellor

After issuing an advertisement earlier this year, PU has hired one mental health counsellor for its students. Interviews were held on December 10 and around eight applications were received. The varsity had initially sought to hire two counsellors but only one application was found to qualify.

DSW Chauhan said they will soon issue a second advertisement for filling the second post. The woman who was selected is yet to start as per the officials.

Following discussions with the student council, it was pointed out how even a qualified psychologist is needed for the students even if the person visits the campus for a couple of hours in a week. PU is likely to consider this proposal, in order to better diagnose and provide treatment for any mental problems that students are facing.