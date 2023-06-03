Senate meet on Saturday, Panjab University clarifies on status of Punjabi

The Panjab University (PU) authorities have now issued an official statement over the compulsory status of Punjabi in the university as the proposal to implement National Education Policy (NEP) for undergraduate (UG) courses is put before the senate on Saturday. With regard to both PU and its affiliated colleges as per a PU spokesperson, the subject of Punjabi will be taught same way as it is being taught right now and it will be compulsory subject in all the six semesters with six periods in a week. Students who have studied Punjabi till Class 10 will study Punjabi as compulsory subject as is being done right now. (HT File Photo)

With regard to both PU and its affiliated colleges as per a PU spokesperson, the subject of Punjabi will be taught same way as it is being taught right now and it will be compulsory subject in all the six semesters with six periods in a week. Students who have studied Punjabi till Class 10 will study Punjabi as compulsory subject as is being done right now. Students who have not studied Punjabi till Class 10 will study history of culture of Punjab (HCP).

A protest regarding this was also organised by students outside the office of the vice-chancellor on Friday morning. They demanded that the compulsory status of Punjabi be maintained and that Punjabi/HCP must be made compulsory for all UG courses, not just for BA (arts).

Meanwhile, a protest is also planned outside the Admin Block of PU by Chandigarh Aided College Teachers Association (CACTA). As per president Kulwinder Singh, the proposed format will be dangerous for the languages, especially English and various science subjects. A smaller number of credits have been given to languages as per him and will allegedly endanger the posts of the teaching faculty.

Box Issues to come up for discussion

1. Implementation of NEP for UG courses in the 2023-2024 session

2. Fee hike for the 2023-2024 session

3. Recommendations of the board of finance in their meeting held in April

4. Finalising the template for appointment of assistant professors, associate professors, professors, principal for direct recruitment and CAS promotion for aided/unaided colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh