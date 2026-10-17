Gurugram man booked for ramming 5 cars in suspected drink-driving, journalist injured

The complaint was filed by a Sector 82 resident, who is a tech journalist with Hindustan Times.

A Gurugram resident has been booked for ramming his speeding Scorpio into five cars, allegedly while drunk, the police said on Saturday.

The complainant said she was travelling in her black Kia Sonet with her husband and mother-in-law when the Scorpio rammed into her car. The collision left their vehicle severely damaged and unfit to be driven, she said in her complaint.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police , said the suspect has been served a notice to appear for investigation and will be arrested soon. “The damaged vehicles were seized from the spot,” he added.

The incident, which left at least three people injured, took place around 9.20pm on Wednesday, on the road connecting Sector 83 to Jaimal Chowk.

She suffered injuries to her hands, lips, nose and chest, the first information report (FIR) reads.

“After being hit, I checked on my husband and mother-in-law. My husband had his nose bleeding but was otherwise okay. My 67-year-old mother-in-law, who had recently undergone knee surgery, had her knee swollen,” she said.

The confrontation The woman alleged in the FIR that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. When the occupants confronted him after the collision, he allegedly abused and assaulted her, pulled her clothes and threatened her.

“He was on a call with someone and did not open the door. When I confronted him, he said, ‘you aren't dead. None of you is dead. So what's the issue’,” she said.

She added that she slapped the man in a heated argument, the videos of which have been doing rounds on social media.

“I don’t know if I will ever be able to drive again,” the woman said.

FIR registered Police said they reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and found the Scorpio and the Kia Sonet damaged. The Scorpio was subsequently taken to the Kherki Daula police station.

The injured were taken to hospitals, where their medico-legal reports were prepared. The Scorpio driver was admitted to RV Hospital and was initially declared unfit to give a statement, according to police records. The blood alcohol level test report of the accused is pending, the police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash dirving), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to to outrage her modesty), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt or to impute unchastity to a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday.