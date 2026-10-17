Yogi Adityanath says power comes from people’s mandate, not anarchy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday criticised unnamed political forces that he alleged were seeking a change of power in India along the lines of Bangladesh. He said that democratic power comes from the people’s mandate and not through anarchy. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

In a statement issued on October 16, Adityanath alleged that attempts were being made to involve young people in activities aimed at creating instability rather than encouraging them to contribute to nation-building. He also accused certain forces of using the issues of electoral reforms and justice to spread unrest in the country.

“In a democracy, power comes through the people’s mandate, not through anarchy,” the chief minister said, adding that efforts were being made to put the tools of anarchy in the hands of young people instead of encouraging them to participate in nation-building.

CM invokes public mandate and democratic institutions Adityanath described Indian democracy as a system rooted in public trust and said that attempts to destabilise it would not succeed. He compared democracy to a banyan tree and argued that it could withstand what he described as conspiracies against the country.

“India’s democracy is a mighty banyan tree rooted in public trust. No storm of conspiracies can shake Indian democracy,” he said.

The chief minister did not name the political forces he was referring to in the statement. However, he alleged that some groups were attempting to create an atmosphere of instability by raising issues related to electoral reforms and justice.

He also drew a comparison with Bangladesh, accusing unnamed forces of aspiring to bring about a similar change of power in India. The statement did not provide specific examples of the alleged attempts or further details about the groups being targeted by his remarks.

Youth should contribute to nation-building, says Adityanath The chief minister said young people should focus on shaping the country's future rather than being drawn into political activities driven by what he described as a hunger for power.

“The youth of the country are meant to shape India’s future, not to satisfy anyone’s hunger for power,” he said.

Adityanath also used references to Marich and Kalanemi, figures from Hindu mythology, to criticise political opponents. He said people had identified what he described as such figures in politics and kept them away from power.

He further alleged that attempts were being made to push the country towards anarchy to gain political control. The chief minister asserted that India would not allow such a political conspiracy to succeed.

The statement focused on the chief minister’s concerns about political instability, the role of young people and the importance of public support in a democracy. It did not identify the individuals or organisations against whom the allegations were directed.