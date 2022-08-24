Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University: Now, UIET students protest over fee hike

Panjab University: Now, UIET students protest over fee hike

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 01:45 AM IST

A day after students boycotted classes at University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), a number of students on Tuesday held a protest over fee hike at Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology

Students of Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology protesting on the varsity campus on Tuesday. (HT )
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after students boycotted classes at University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), a number of students on Tuesday held a protest over fee hike at Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET).

The protest call was given by Students For Society (SFS). They raised slogans against PU authorities and demanded immediate roll back of fee hike and a fixed fee structure for four years without hike.

The PU senate had in July approved a 7.5% fee hike for new and 5% for ongoing batches. However, SFS in its statement said that the increase in fee ranges from 5,000 to 16,000, which is an added burden to students.

SFS started its campaign against the fee hike a few days back and has also submitted a memorandum to the UIET director. SFS’ Sukhman, said, “PU is a public university and students from marginalised sections of the society should be able to afford education here.”

