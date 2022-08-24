Panjab University: Now, UIET students protest over fee hike
A day after students boycotted classes at University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), a number of students on Tuesday held a protest over fee hike at Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology
The protest call was given by Students For Society (SFS). They raised slogans against PU authorities and demanded immediate roll back of fee hike and a fixed fee structure for four years without hike.
The PU senate had in July approved a 7.5% fee hike for new and 5% for ongoing batches. However, SFS in its statement said that the increase in fee ranges from ₹5,000 to ₹16,000, which is an added burden to students.
SFS started its campaign against the fee hike a few days back and has also submitted a memorandum to the UIET director. SFS’ Sukhman, said, “PU is a public university and students from marginalised sections of the society should be able to afford education here.”
Haryana education minister meets teachers over online transfer drive
The education department has extended the date of the online transfer drive till August 24 after re-calculating the vacancy list. Under the latest exercise, the education department has identified 105 schools with very low number of students and surplus staff. The education minister said that it will be mandatory for the teachers, who have completed five years in model schools of the state, to participate in the online transfer drive.
4 Chandigarh men arrested for theft in 2 separate cases
Four men from Ram Darbar were arrested for theft in two separate cases in the past 24 hours. Two men in their early 20s were arrested on Tuesday for stealing ₹45,000 and jewellery from a house in Hallo Majra. The accused have been identified as Shubam alias Tedi, 21, and both residents of Ram Darbar, 23, Gurmit Singh. Police have recovered the stolen items from the suspected thieves.
Four men from Delhi-NCR arrested for duping Chandigarh resident of ₹9 lakh
The cyber crime cell of Chandigarh police arrested four men from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for duping a resident of Sector 19, Chandigarh, of ₹9.24 lakh. The accused have been identified as Noman (26), Nitin (26) both from Ghaziabad; and Ashish Tiwari (30) and Sonu Srivastava (27) of Delhi. They asked The complainant, Nirmal Singh to send his ID proof, Adhar Card and two photos through courier on a Mumbai Address. Nirmal then realised he had been duped.
50 fatal road mishaps in Chandigarh this year: Road safety panel
There have been at least 50 road accidents in Chandigarh this year (till August 22) which have resulted in fatalities, the Member of Parliament District Road Safety Committee revealed on Tuesday after its second meeting. The meeting was chaired by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. “The Road Accident Analysis Cell and Road Safety Implementation Cell carries out a joint spot investigation at all accident sites,” Uday Pal Singh, deputy superintendent of police (traffic) added.
Miscreants loot petrol pump in Pune
Two miscreants looted around Rs 20,000 cash from the counter of a petrol pump near Bhumkar chowk in Narhe area of Pune city around 1:30 am on Tuesday, police said. Employee Tushar Nitin Kagade (18) of Ambegaon, Shantkumar Patil (24) of Narhe and Prasad Shendkar (20) of Ambegaon sustained injuries and the accused escaped after committing the crime. A Sinhagad police station team reached the spot and launched a hunt to apprehend the accused.
