Panjab University online exams: Day 1 goes smoothly, few hiccups in remote areas

Panjab University semester examinations, which are being held in the online mode, were carried out smoothly on the first day. However, some students taking the exam from remote locations experienced technical issues.

Around 84,000 students of various university departments and affiliated colleges appeared in the examinations on Monday.

Though majority of the students said they did not face any technical issues during the exams, some of those from remote areas faced problems while downloading the question papers from the university website and uploading their answer sheets.

A PU student from Himachal Pradesh, who did not wish to be named, said, “I was not able to download the question paper timely due to network issues and later I faced problems while uploading my answer sheet.”

Exams for 78 papers of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses were conducted on the first day in two time slots. According to the instructions given by the university, if the student has opted online mode for the submission of the answer sheet, it should be done within 90 minutes of the completion of the paper in both morning and evening slots.

“Despite many attempts, I failed to submit my answer sheet within the given time,” said a student from a PU-affiliated college.

The varsity also received queries from students on the first day which were resolved by the controller of examination and his technical team.

PU in its official communique said that all the colleges and departments downloaded the question papers as per the scheduled time from PU website and official email IDs provided to them. The question papers were further distributed to students through various electronic modes.

PU controller of examination Dr Jagat Bhushan said, “In case students face any problem in uploading the answer sheets, they can also make a PDF of the answer sheet and email it to their own email address within the stipulated time of 90 minutes after the completion of examination. Later, candidates can forward that time-stamped email which will be considered valid.”