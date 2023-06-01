Wardens of nine hostels changed in rejig by Panjab University

The wardens of nine hostels of Panjab University were changed in a rejig done by the assistant registrar on Wednesday to appoint nine part-time wardens. Harbinder Singh has been given the charge of Boys Hostel 1, Jodh Singh has been made warden of Boys Hostel 6, including the sports wing of Panjab University. (HT File)

Tammanna R Sahrawat, formerly warden of Girls Hostel 4, who was removed following a security lapse where an outsider had entered the hostel in April, has now been made the warden of Girls Hostel 11. Indu Sharma has been given the charge of Girls Hostel 4.

Harbinder Singh has been given the charge of Boys Hostel 1, Jodh Singh has been made warden of Boys Hostel 6, including the sports wing. Satish Kumar of SSGPURC, Hoshiarpur, will be the new warden of Boys Hostel, SS Giri Regional Centre, Bajwara, Hoshiarpur.

Jaspreet Kaur has been sent as warden of Girls Hostel 5, Saravnarinder Kaur to Girls Hostel 7, Amritpal Kaur to the working women hostel and Nishima has been posted at Girls Hostel 9.