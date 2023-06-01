Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wardens of nine hostels changed in rejig by Panjab University

Wardens of nine hostels changed in rejig by Panjab University

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 01, 2023 02:10 AM IST

Tammanna R Sahrawat, formerly warden of Panjab University’s Girls Hostel 4, who was removed following a security lapse where an outsider had entered the hostel in April, has now been made the warden of Girls Hostel 11

The wardens of nine hostels of Panjab University were changed in a rejig done by the assistant registrar on Wednesday to appoint nine part-time wardens.

Harbinder Singh has been given the charge of Boys Hostel 1, Jodh Singh has been made warden of Boys Hostel 6, including the sports wing of Panjab University. (HT File)
Harbinder Singh has been given the charge of Boys Hostel 1, Jodh Singh has been made warden of Boys Hostel 6, including the sports wing of Panjab University. (HT File)

Tammanna R Sahrawat, formerly warden of Girls Hostel 4, who was removed following a security lapse where an outsider had entered the hostel in April, has now been made the warden of Girls Hostel 11. Indu Sharma has been given the charge of Girls Hostel 4.

Harbinder Singh has been given the charge of Boys Hostel 1, Jodh Singh has been made warden of Boys Hostel 6, including the sports wing. Satish Kumar of SSGPURC, Hoshiarpur, will be the new warden of Boys Hostel, SS Giri Regional Centre, Bajwara, Hoshiarpur.

Jaspreet Kaur has been sent as warden of Girls Hostel 5, Saravnarinder Kaur to Girls Hostel 7, Amritpal Kaur to the working women hostel and Nishima has been posted at Girls Hostel 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
panjab university
panjab university
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out