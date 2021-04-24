Panjab University senate polls to have physical voting

The meetings of the faculties of Panjab University will be held online on April 26, prior to the start of physical voting at the venues for the election of six members to the PU senate.

One member will be elected to the senate from each faculty. The constituency of faculties include the faculty of law, arts, science, languages, medical science and combined faculty.

The decision has been taken by PU in view of the restrictions imposed by the UT administration to curb the spread of Covid. Each meeting will be held for 15 minutes before polling starts at the respective venues.

Twelve candidates are in the fray from the faculties, which has 754 eligible voters. The two tellers are also appointed during the meetings. When all the members have recorded their votes, the ballot papers are collected and counted by two tellers, appointed by the chairman of the meeting.

Timings revised

The varsity has also revised the timings of the polling of all the six faculties. Polling for the faculty of law will be held at the chemistry department auditorium from 9am to 11am.

For arts faculty, it will be held at evening studies auditorium from 9.30am to 1.30pm and for the faculty of languages, it will be held at the English department auditorium from 10am to 1.30pm.

For the faculty of science, it will be held at the law department auditorium from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm and for medical science faculty, polling will be held at the gymnasium hall of the university from 11am to 2pm. Moreover, the polling for the combined faculty will also be held at the gymnasium hall from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm.

No gathering at polling booths

The varsity has requested that there will not be a gathering of more than 25 people inside a polling booth so that social distancing can be maintained. Also, the polling staff and the voters have been advised to follow Covid SOPs.

Over 100 candidates are in the fray from eight constituencies for the election of 47 members to the 91-member PU senate. The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of the university. While 36 are nominated by the university chancellor, two are nominated from the Punjab assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected.