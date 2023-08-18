Panjab University submits tentative student poll dates to Chandigarh admn

The Panjab University (PU) authorities have sent a proposal to the UT administration with a list of tentative dates for conducting the PU Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections. The final date of PUCSC elections will be approved by the Chandigarh administration. (HT)

The final date will be approved by the administration.

Confirming this, PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said, “As the elections have to take place within 45 days of the start of the new session, it is necessary that they are conducted in the first half of September.”

The authorities also said the university was trying to get the dates announced at the earliest to ensure a smooth conduction of the elections. Meanwhile, in the wake of a brawl between two rival parties at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD), Sector 32, a few days back, colleges have been asking the university to fix the election date soon so that the students can focus on their studies after wrapping up election activities.

Police hold meeting with university officials

Meanwhile, to further discuss regarding the security preparations for the upcoming elections, a meeting was held between PU officials and the Chandigarh Police on Thursday.

SP (City) Mridul and DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh were present. Dean students welfare (women) Simrit Kahlon said that routine security arrangements were also discussed. Talks about outsiders’ entry on the campus also took place, along with the need to increase vigil to check outsiders staying at hostels.

