Panjab University students demand physical classes, boycott online lessons

Demanding the resumption of physical classes, the students of a few departments at Panjab University have started boycotting online classes.

Students of the departments of Indian theatre, public administration and Punjabi studies have submitted representations to the varsity demanding that classes should either be held entirely offline or in blended mode.

Moreover, student representatives at University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) have also started a student survey asking their opinions on the mode of teaching, after which they will take the decision.

This comes at a time when PU students and research scholars have started an indefinite strike on campus demanding the reopening of the AC Joshi library for. PU administration has said that it was not possible to reopen the varsity in the present situation. Also, the Chandigarh administration has closed all schools and colleges in the city till March 31 due to the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.

‘Unable to get qualitative output from masters course’

The department representative of the public administration department has also written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar requesting him to resume offline classes: “We have already faced so many problems during our third semester as we were not able to get qualitative output that we expected from this masters course,” reads the letter.

According to the varsity’s revised academic calendar, online classes for the even semester for the ongoing batches started from March 24.

While boycotting classes, the students at the Punjabi studies department have requested for allowing them to attend physical classes.

‘Theatre is a performing art’

The students at the department of Indian theatre have also written to the V-C stating that their course was practical, which was not possible to study online mode. “Theatre is a performing art which requires studio and stage. We need the physical presence of co-artistes to practise,” the students have said.

A department-level meeting was also held to discuss the matter. According to the officials in the department, many students were still attending online classes.

Many other departments are considering boycotting online classes in coming days.

PU’s dean university instructions (DUI) VR Sinha said, “We request the students not to boycott online classes given the present situation. Students should abide by the decisions taken by the varsity in the light of Covid guidelines.”

Reopening of PU library: Students continue protest

Students and research scholars demanding the reopening of the AC Joshi LIbrary at Panjab University continued their protest on campus for the fifth day in a row on Sunday. The library was closed by the PU administration last week in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

On Sunday, students got into a heated argument with the varsity’s officials. They reiterated that if their demands are not met, they will intensify the protest by reaching out to a wider section of students and civil society. Protesting students appealed to the other students to boycott online classes and join the indefinite strike.