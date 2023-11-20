Panjab University Teachers Association deliberates on old pension scheme in GBM

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) deliberated upon how to get the Old Pension Scheme for all teachers in their general body meeting held at the English auditorium at Panjab University (PU) on Monday. HT Image

The body has resolved that it will join the Joint Front of Teachers of Punjab which also has the same demand.

PUTA members claim that the Punjab government has brought this scheme for Punjab employees and as PU professors, they are also entitled to it.

PUTA also stressed on the yearly allocation of funds for the renovation of faculty houses.Many teachers spoke on the problems they faced regarding the upkeep of the faculty houses. Release of arrears for implementing the 7th Pay Commission was also discussed. The body had recently met with PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig regarding these issues.