Panjab University teachers raise voice against academic audit in CAS promotions

While the recent promotions of 173 teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) is something that all Panjab University (PU) teachers and even Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) have appreciated, the academic audit that is being conducted into these promotions has left a bitter taste in the teachers’ mouth. Many teachers pointed out that there is no need for such an audit as PU-level committees examine all details of the teacher’s applications. (iStock)

The matter was raised by PUTA president AS Naura in the senate meeting held earlier this month. While thanking the vice-chancellor (V-C) for approving the CAS promotions, he said some teachers were still being troubled by the academic audit.

Naura, “Last year in August, there was a letter by the UT administration that academic audits won’t be conducted anymore which was in the interest of the teachers. But this has been revoked again. Because these audits take time, sometimes teachers’ salaries don’t get upgraded for years,” he said.

Under CAS, teachers can be promoted based on their academic work and scores. For this, teachers have to apply first. Then a department-level pre-screening committee analyse the applications. A central screening committee, which includes the vice-chancellor, then clears their promotions. Then it gets a nod from the PU syndicate and the senate, after which it is cleared. The designation is changed after this process, however, the new pay scale isn’t implemented till an academic audit is conducted by the UT administration.

This matter was again brought up in the general body meeting of PUTA, held a few days back. PUTA member and professor Vijay said that if the service of the teachers has been passed by the university officials why are the auditors objecting to it?

PUTA member and senator Jayanti Dutta said concrete measures should be taken for what can be done. 175 CAS promotions are around 25% of the total faculty of the university, and the teachers should be given a dealing hand and they should not individually go to the auditors.

Speaking about the matter, PU V-C Renu Vig said, “The auditors can look at the financial aspects but shouldn’t hold an academic audit. We had organised a meeting with the UT administration regarding this last year and we will pursue this matter.”

She added that there are around 30 to 40 teachers who have been cleared for promotion under CAS but whose cases are still with the audit department.