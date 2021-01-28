Panjab University to hold MPhil, PhD entrance tests on March 7
After putting it on hold last year due to the pandemic, Panjab University (PU) has decided to conduct entrance tests for MPhil and PhD programmes on March 7 in physical mode.
The university has said that the admit cards for the candidates will be made available online by March 2. The centre for the examination will only be Chandigarh.
Last year, the varsity had decided to only enrol those candidates who have cleared the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) including the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) and the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).
Candidates who have not completed their forms, but have paid the requisite fee, can complete their forms by paying late fees of ₹500 by March 4.
The answer key will be uploaded and the objections will be invited on March 22 (through e-mail to arcet@pu.ac.in). March 24 is the last date for submission of objections to the answer key.
The result will be posted on PU website from April 16 to 19. No separate result cards will be issued to the candidates.
The candidates have been requested to visit https://phdadmissions.puchd.ac.in for updates about the entrance examination.
PU had scrapped undergraduate and postgraduate entrance tests last year due to the pandemic and the admissions were conducted on merit basis. According to the recommendations made by University Grants Commission (UGC), institutes have to conduct entrance examinations to admit students to the MPhil and PhD programmes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Improper staff utilisation a concern during vax drive in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University to hold MPhil, PhD entrance tests on March 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Rose Festival in Chandigarh this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
851 vaccinated against Covid in Chandigarh tricity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My phone hasn’t stopped ringing, says Rajni Bector after winning Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu confirmed at third poultry farm in Dera Bassi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auto driver, 2 aides rob woman passenger at knifepoint in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CHB plans to cut property reserve prices by 10%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT directs Punjab to deposit ₹50 cr with CPCB immediately
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally violence: Sunny Deol distances himself from Deep Sidhu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers voice disappointment, anger in Punjab and Haryana
- Even farmers, who were earlier excited about the tractor rally and spent the day glued to their phones and television sets, said the violence on the streets of Delhi and outside the Red Fort weakened the movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Centre should simplify taxes, support MSMEs’: FICO Prez
- In pre-Covid times, I worked with 240 workers. 140 of these left and didn't return. I am managing with only 100 workers, says Kular
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actor Deep Sidhu denies removing tricolour, calls protest 'symbolic'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination crosses lakh mark in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dealing with protesting farmers tightrope walk : Haryana DGP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox