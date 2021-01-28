Panjab University to hold MPhil, PhD entrance tests on March 7

After putting it on hold last year due to the pandemic, Panjab University (PU) has decided to conduct entrance tests for MPhil and PhD programmes on March 7 in physical mode.

The university has said that the admit cards for the candidates will be made available online by March 2. The centre for the examination will only be Chandigarh.

Last year, the varsity had decided to only enrol those candidates who have cleared the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) including the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) and the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

Candidates who have not completed their forms, but have paid the requisite fee, can complete their forms by paying late fees of ₹500 by March 4.

The answer key will be uploaded and the objections will be invited on March 22 (through e-mail to arcet@pu.ac.in). March 24 is the last date for submission of objections to the answer key.

The result will be posted on PU website from April 16 to 19. No separate result cards will be issued to the candidates.

The candidates have been requested to visit https://phdadmissions.puchd.ac.in for updates about the entrance examination.

PU had scrapped undergraduate and postgraduate entrance tests last year due to the pandemic and the admissions were conducted on merit basis. According to the recommendations made by University Grants Commission (UGC), institutes have to conduct entrance examinations to admit students to the MPhil and PhD programmes.