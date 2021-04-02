Panjab University will continue with online teaching for now, says V-C

Panjab University vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Thursday said the varsity will continue with online teaching for now in the wake of the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The remarks of the V-C came amid the growing demand from the students for the resumption of regular classes. Raj Kumar said the safety of students remains the prime concern for the university.

“Given the present situation, the university will continue with online teaching. It is not feasible for us to resume physical teaching for all students. Almost 99% of our online classes are successful,” he added.

PU had allowed certain categories of postgraduate final-year students to stay at hostels in February, but later halted the further reopening in the wake of spike in Covid-19 cases.

Many students have also boycotted the online classes, seeking resumption of regular classes. Regarding the ongoing protest of students who are demanding the reopening of AC Joshi library, Raj Kumar said that a committee has already been constituted to deliberate on the matter.

Research scholars of the university are facing many issues that are affecting their research work. When asked about this, Raj Kumar said, “We are already thinking about it. We are trying to find an alternative within the PU regulations in the interest of our students.”

With the senate election of PU pending since last August, the varsity is functioning without its apex governing body. The term of senate had ended on October 31. The annual budget for the 2021-22 financial year recommended by the Board of Finance has not been approved by the senate so far.

“The annual budget has been recommended by the BoF which has a member of the ministry of education, Punjab government, and the Chandigarh administration. I do not think that university will face any issue in its implementation,” the V-C said.