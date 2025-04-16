Panjab University writes to police regarding unauthorised social media handles using varsity’s name

Taking note of increased unauthorised social media handles posting against the varsity and students using Panjab University’s name, the varsity has written to the cyber crime police station. Despite being run anonymously, the pages are using Panjab University’s name, which can mislead anyone looking for varsity related content. (HT File)

The pages on various social networking sites, including Instagram, which earlier used to get active during the students’ council polls, have ramped up their posts ever since the stabbing incident happened on the south campus last month.

The pages are actively targeting student leaders by posting memes and using AI images of students and alleged meetings being held.

Despite being run anonymously, the pages are using PU’s name, which can mislead anyone looking for varsity related content.

Speaking about this, PU registrar YP Verma said they have taken note of such pages and are taking action against them. “A committee has been constituted with director public relations as convener to identify such pages. We will establish a SOP to deal with such pages,” he said. PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig added said they have sent a letter to the cyber crime police station and asked them to take action in this regard.

Student leaders have also reacted to the issue. Panjab University Campus Students’ Council’s (PUCSC) vice president Archit Garg said, “Pages are routinely spreading misinformation and are hence damaging the image of the varsity and those of us who have been protesting regarding this cause.” Garg explained that the handlers are smart enough to use incorrect spellings or symbolisms to refer to people which is why they haven’t been able to pursue legal action against them.

Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) president Balraj Singh Sidhu, who was also targeted by such a page, said, “It is very unfortunate how they make unfounded allegations against those who are genuinely standing up for the students,” he said.